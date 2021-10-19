Prime Minister Robert Abela on Tuesday was evasive about when a general election will be called, saying the date would be chosen according to the national interest.

He did not rule out an election as early as late November when questioned as he walked out of parliament, but said that narrative was being promoted by people close to the PN.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli.

Businesses have expressed concern that a November election could disrupt Black Friday and early Christmas shopping.

“I don’t think this is the right time to be speaking of an election date,” Abela said. “That decision will only be motivated by the national interest.”

This year, Black Friday will be on November 26.

For an election to be held on November 27, Abela must advise the president to dissolve parliament this week, since 33 days are required by the electoral process between the announcement and election day.

Talk of a November election started earlier this year, when sources within government said that one faction inside Castille was urging Abela to go for a November election due to high opinion survey numbers, positive reactions to the budget, a successful vaccine rollout and the post-pandemic economic recovery, while steering clear of the fallout of greylisting and economic uncertainties that the new year may bring about.

However, another strong faction appears to still favour of an election in the first quarter of 2022.

In terms of the law, parliament must be dissolved by June at the latest, and a general election must then be held by September.