Robert Abela said on Saturday that he would be working closely with former Gozo Minister Anton Refalo, despite leaving him out of his new cabinet.

The new prime minister told the veteran politician that he had a lot to offer Gozo and the entire country.

"I am so proud that I will be working closely with him," Dr Abela told Labour Party supporters in Victoria.

Dr Refalo was the only one of three Labour Party MPs elected from Gozo left out of Cabinet by the new prime minister.

After the prime minister announced his Cabinet, Dr Refalo told his Facebook followers that in view of current circumstances, he may not always be able to translate his constituents' confidence in him into work for them.

His district rival, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, quickly sent out a social media message of her own, telling supporters that she was the minister for Gozo and for all Gozitans, whoever they may be.

"I want to work with everybody and for everybody and my door is always open," she wrote.

Dr Caruana, Dr Refalo and fellow Gozitan MP Clint Camilleri, who has been promoted to minister from parliamentary secretary, joined Dr Abela on a stage in Independence Square on Saturday morning.

“Let’s continue working together. I believe in unity within the party, and I’m proud of the fact that we came out of the party’s leadership race stronger.”

Gozo 'an absolute priority'

Dr Abela told his Gozitan audience that he would be prioritising the island throughout his legislature.

It has been a busy week during which we took tough decisions, he said, adding that the new government had already started reintroducing stability and peace of mind.

Decisions will be based on the values of integrity, honesty and economic growth he said.

A 'pro-market' government

The new prime minister insisted that his government was “pro-market” and this meant providing an opportunity for growth and investment, including foreign investment like the opening of the Barts Medical School.

“I believe that we have returned to normality, and this week we will focus on reintroducing stability and trust among businesspeople. We will allow businesspeople the opportunity to work, with equal opportunities for all.”

Dr Abela also referred to the marriage of the environment and planning into one ministry, entrusted in the hands of Aaron Farrugia.

The Prime Minister said he believed in sustainable and intelligent development, which required the safeguarding of the environment but also allowing development to progress.

Environment, he said, will not be the sacrificial lamb of development.

In his concluding remarks Dr Abela also appealed to his supporters to back up the government: “be with us, we need you. Let this be the project of one people, one united country characterised by national unity”.

“I do not believe in a nation that is split between those who support the PN and those who support the PL. There are a lot more things that unite us than divide us.”

He urged the audience to pass on a message of unity and that even in difficult times people needed to work together. There are nice times ahead, he said.