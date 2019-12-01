Partit Demokratiku said on Sunday it was ready to play a proactive role in building a better Malta together with all members and voters of the Labour Party of goodwill who were ready to help uplift Malta from the tragedy it was currently in.

In a statement, it insisted Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had to be removed immediately from office to ensure justice was done and was seen to be done.

The party said that Dr Muscat’s ambition to preside over the conclusion of the investigations fuelled suspicions that there was an attempt to manipulate the course of justice and escape from it himself.

The party urged the Labour Party to be absolute and resolute in distancing itself from those who hijacked the party. Those who wished to emphasise the difference between the Labour Party and Joseph Muscat had to speak clearly and without further delay.

For peace and closure to be achieved, it said, all who exploited their power and position, abusing of the trust and loyalty of the electorate had to be made to pay the price and submit to the rule of law.

In another statement, Alternattiva Demokratika said Dr Muscat had still has not accepted the inevitable: the glaringly obvious fact that his position was untenable since he had protected the corrupt persons in his inner circle.

Dr Muscat's behaviour sent the message that corruption was tolerated and that corrupt persons were in control of him.

He abused an already weak Constitution, made use of all his discretionary powers and blatantly used his office to favour certain people. He made the most of the extremely weak checks and balances on public administration to exercise his power.

Only his resignation might put the public's mind at rest that investigations on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia were not compromised and that justice was done and seen to be done. Only his resignation would help to restore, albeit very slowly, faith in state institutions.

Chairman Carmel Cacopardo said it was only the Prime Minister's resignation that would bring about the start of a process to reclaim back the country, a country scarred by the glaring lack of ethics in politics.

AD hoped this process led to the necessary and overdue changes to the Constitution such that state institutions were strengthened.

One had to make sure that no Prime Minister could abuse his position and that political parties were not dependent on big business

One had to ensure that the country had a well-functioning and representative Parliament. AD would continue to insist on these and other proposals to strengthen democracy as it has done for the past 30 years, Mr Cacopardo said.

