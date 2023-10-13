Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday officially inaugurated a primary school in Rabat that is attended by 400 students.

Apart from classrooms, the school features specialised music and art rooms, a multi-sensory room and an indoor gym.

Abela said that the school was one of three being inaugurated this year.

An aerial view of the new school. Photo: DOI

A student at Rabat Primary showing the Prime Minister how to play. Photo: OPM, DOI

Education, Abela said, was the foundation on which the Maltese built their dreams and aspirations to make the best of the opportunities Malta offered.

“We have to continue to provide the best education possible for everyone to be successful,” he said.

Students at the Rabat school welcome Robert Abela into their circle. Photo: OPM, DOI

He encouraged students to challenge the status quo and grasp opportunities, mastering new technologies to run and manage the country’s future.

The school, the PM said, reflected a modern country with a strong economy, a country of opportunities to be taken to another level.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also met with sixth-year students and heard their views on topics including the community, the environment and young people's aspirations.

Eudcation Minister Clifton Grime being greeted at Rabat school. Photo: Clodagh O'Neill, DOI

Education Minister Clifton Grema said the investment in the Rabat school had let to a high-quality building equipped with everything students needed.