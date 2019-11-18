Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was given a ceremonial welcome on Monday morning when he started a short official visit to Montenegro.

Dr Muscat was welcomed by Prime Minister Duško Marković where they discussed the first investment by state-owned Enemalta in another country.

Later on Monday Dr Muscat will take part in the inauguration of a wind turbine project handled by an international consortium that includes Enemalta and Shanghai Electric Power.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister described Montenegro as a "safe partner in which to invest".

It said that the two countries could also co-operate on tourism, healthcare and culture.

The two leaders also discussed Montenegro's accession to the European Union, which Dr Muscat supports.

He described the EU's snub earlier this month to another Balkan country, North Macedonia, as a "strategic mistake, historically, and politically."

Dr Muscat "commended the positive approach of Montenegro and encouraged the country to keep implementing changes and negotiating timelines as this is the best way forward to have enough time to ensure a smooth accession," the statement said.