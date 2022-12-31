Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech have published their New Year’s message, looking towards the political goals they hope to encompass in 2023.

In a message marked by optimism, the prime minister said that along with economic recovery and growth, the government is committed to strengthening civil liberties, with Abela stressing on the importance of women’s rights.

Following the general election, Abela said the people made a democratic choice about the future of the country and that the government was committed to implementing a plan of “a thousand proposals aimed at building a beautiful future”, including increased opportunities for youths and more support for the elderly and vulnerable.

“Challenges are inevitable, but we have shown, time after time, that as a country we are able to address any given situation and transform challenges into opportunities,” he said.

The government, Abela said, had heralded Malta into renewed normality following the COVID-19 pandemic with clear signs by financial institutions that Malta’s economic growth is going strong.

This, he continued, must function in tandem with offering citizens the very best quality of life.

“I emphasise that our country’s economic success must go hand in hand with social progress and increased civil rights,” he said.

“Because quality of life is not just about better financial income. 2023 needs to be the year in which we will continue implementing strong social changes that build on what we have already achieved.”

Specifically, Abela said that society must do more to safeguard women’s rights.

I believe that the time has come for our society to send a stronger message on the safeguarding of women’s rights.

Despite increased representation in parliament and ever-increasing presence in the workforce, many women still suffer in silence because they are women, he said.

“And although some might say that there will always be situations where the system would appear to have failed, we would be mistaken if we don’t do what we can so that every girl in this country has peace of mind that this society is here to protect her,” Abela said.

“Rights will not just be on paper, but there will also be the will and the resources for them to be upheld.”

The government, he said, would not accept the status quo in the environmental sector and throughout the past year has taken steps to protect ODZ land in Żonqor and ensure that sites such as Ħondoq are safeguarded. Additional efforts will be made to “strengthen the foundations” for more ambitious projects, he said.

Indications that the country is going in the right direction, Abela said, such as securing a seat on the United Nations Security Council and approval from the FATF on reforms means that Malta could welcome the new year with optimism and enthusiasm.

We cannot remain passive - Bernard Grech

Delivering a New Year’s message on behalf of the Nationalist Patry, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that the party cannot remain passive when presented with large societal challenges.

Wishing a New Year full of “health, prosperity and peace”, Grech hailed the Christmas season as one characterised by giving and generosity and that these are values that must be nurtured and passed on the future generations.

One way to do this, Grech said, is to safeguard families as a key foundation to building a strong society and it was on this strength that Maltese people throughout the generations have managed to overcome insurmountable challenges.

The state, Grech said, is expected to be organised and lead according to the values carved out in the constitution in order for every person in Malta to live a dignified life.

“While our daily life shows us a lot of good examples on which we must keep building that give people a good quality of life, we are disappointed to note that day after day we are confronted with examples of glaring shortcomings that do not allow for everyone to live a dignified life,” he said.

Citing road deaths and workplace accidents, Grech said that many of these deaths are preventable but no one is ready to assume responsibility for them.

“It is worrying when some people act as if nothing has happened. Those who are truly responsible are never made to face consequences and nothing changes and the deaths continue to increase.”

The value of human life, Grech said, cannot be used or discarded depending on the moment and the state has an obligation to defend and safeguard the life of every person from the very beginning of their existence.

The party, he continued, cannot remain passive about growing poverty, hardships faced by the most vulnerable and a “drowning” environmental situation.

“When young people tell us that they don’t see a future for themselves in this country we have to truly reflect on what we are doing wrong and work to offer them a real choice for a future in their own country,” Grech said.

Lamenting a lack of ethics at the highest levels of state, Grech condemned report after report detailing waste and frivolous spending in government departments and said that a modern state must strive to be “clean, serious and responsible”.

“As a party that nurtured a sovereign, independent and European Malta, as a party who represents a large minority of the electorate and who wants to represent those who have lost confidence in our institutions, it is our obligation to shed light on the many challenges our nation faces,” Grech said.

“We must make our voices heard and take action to find solutions for the good of everybody.”