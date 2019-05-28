Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has categorically ruled out the possibility of becoming a member of the European Commission.

Instead, the chances are that Minister for European Affairs and Equality Helena Dalli could be the favourite to land the plum €22,000 a month job in Brussels.

“Now that Muscat has ruled himself out, Minister Dalli is in pole position to take the job to replace Commissioner Karmenu Vella,” a source told The Sunday Times of Malta.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, a former MEP, is believed to also be in the running for the job. But sources said a magistrate’s decision on Thursday to include Prof. Scicluna and two other ministers in a probe into the public hospitals’ inquiry could well dent his chances.

Brussels has given the Maltese government until August 26 to nominate a European Commissioner, with several countries already making their nominee known.

Asked whether the Prime Minister was considering nominating himself to form part of the EU executive’s top governing body, his spokesman confirmed that Dr Muscat will not take this option.

Sources told The Sunday Times of Malta that Dr Muscat’s potential nomination as EU commissioner would be a “gamble” in view of the grilling that all the designated commissioners would have to undergo before MEPs.

Relations between the European Parliament and the Labour government turned sour in recent years, with various resolutions passed on Malta related to money laundering, rule of law and the way the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigations had proceeded.

So far, 15 out of the 27 EU member states have already presented their nominees to Brussels.

Grilling of potential commissioners are expected to take place in September and October.

The new European Commission is expected to take over in November.