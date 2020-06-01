The prime minister has toured the quarters of St John Rescue Corps at Fort Madiena to thank the volunteers for their work to assist the civil protection authorities.

Robert Abela was told during the tour that the volunteers carried out 10,000 hours of voluntary work during the year.

The corps assists the authorities in providing first aid during large activities and in fire-fighting and rescue operations.

The prime minister thanked the corps for its service and said the government was always open to it and similar organisations.

The prime minister was accompanied by Clifton Grima, parliamentary secretary for youth and voluntary organisations.