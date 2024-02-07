Construction of the new government primary school in Msida has been completed and the finishing works have started, the Ministry of Education said on Wednesday after a visit by the prime minister.

It said the school, a €24m project, will feature 26 classrooms and other classrooms for specific subjects such as social and personal development, science, arts, music and ethics. It will also include a library, a hall for 300, a childcare centre, and a two-level carpark for 180 cars.

Education Minister Clifton Grima, who accompanied the prime minister, was quoted as saying in the government statement that the project underlined the priority that the Labour government gave to education. This, he said, was an investment in school children and educators.

The media was not invited for the event, and no mention was made in the statement about the current industrial dispute between the government and the teachers' union.

Project beset by problems

In 2017 the Education Ministry promised that the new primary school would be delivered in two years, but the project was beset by problems.

In 2022, part of the newly-built building had to be demolished after the government entity in charge of school maintenance found that the quality of the new building was not up to standard.

In December 2022 Grima had said the primary school would welcome students in September 2023.

Delayed school is still in shell form - PN

In a reaction to the prime minister's visit, the shadow minister for education, Justin Schembri, said the Msida school, which was meant to be completed last year was still in shell form and it had run over budget by €14 million.

This project's delays had cost the country millions which could have been used on other schools as well.

He said the PN looked forward to the opening of this school as soon as possible.