Church organisations have called for a free vote in parliament after the government ignored all suggested changes to the bill on cannabis use as it was rushed through the committee stage of the debate on Tuesday.

"Despite numerous reasonable and balanced amendments... the government side refused to consider any of the suggestions and remained adamant to pass a very weak regulatory framework which risks leaving a massive negative impact on our society, especially among children, youths and the most vulnerable," Caritas Malta, OASI Foundation, the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Church Schools’ Association said in a joint statement.

They said they were urging the prime minister to allow a free vote for government MPs so that they could vote according to their conscience and not along party lines

During the committee meeting, the organisations urged the government to raise the age when smoking cannabis would be made legal from 18 to 25. They also urged it to extend the allowed distance between cannabis clubs from schools, youth centres and post-secondary institutions from a mere 250 metres to one kilometre.

In other suggestions, they called for a doubling of the fines for smoking cannabis in front of children and in public; removal of the possibility allowed in the law for cannabis to be grown in residences adjacent to schools and better regulation of the amount of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) allowed in cannabis.

"All these suggested amendments, which would have served to strengthen the law and mitigate the risks to society, were all shot down," the organisations said.

They added that they have serious reservations about the way that the new cannabis authority, set up by the law, will be undertaking educational campaigns which may include campaigns about what is being termed as responsible use.

"We strongly feel that government educational campaigns on cannabis should not send mixed messages in this way and should focus exclusively on prevention measures explaining the risks of cannabis use," they said.

They accused the government of only listening to one pro-cannabis organisation and ignoring the "many organisations, constituted bodies, medical experts, professionals from the psycho-social field, academics, organisations with years of experience in the drug prevention field, former drug users and many others who have all expressed their serious concerns about this proposed law."

The organisations urged the government's MPs to reflect on the far-reaching negative repercussion this law may bring on society and vote against.

PN concern

In a separate statement, the Nationalist Party also expressed concern over the way the government had ignored all suggestions during the four-hour committee stage sitting.

It was evident, it said, that no proper study had been made on the changes which this bill would bring about.

The PN said its proposals included a reduction of the THC level in the drug, a reduction of the allowed limit of possession of the drug, and a raising of the age of those who can take the drug, to 25.

Also ignored by the government were concerns about the drug being grown at home in the presence of children and other issues raised by NGOs.

The PN said the Opposition will continue to vote against the bill when it reaches the third reading because it goes against the interests of children, and the common good.