Robert Abela urged caution on Sunday over the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations, warning people they needed to continue following mitigation measures as more businesses are allowed to open on April 26.

“I will be cautious over the phrase ‘winning over the pandemic’ as the worst thing one can do at the moment is to pass on a message of euphoria,” he told TV presenter and PBS director Pablo Micallef on Sunday.

Back in January, Abela had said Malta was like “heaven” when compared to other European countries also impacted by the pandemic.

Following a semi-lockdown launched in March amid a spike in new cases, schools started reopening their doors for students last week, and some residents at elderly homes could finally see their relatives again. If the number of cases remains low, non-essential businesses will reopen on April 26.

“This does not mean that people will be able to flaunt mitigation measures. People will need to continue to follow such regulations – the wearing of masks, maintaining adequate distances, and hygiene measures – now more than ever,” he said, adding that he understood the concern of sportspeople and restaurant owners.

It is yet unclear when restaurant owners will be allowed to start hosting patrons again, however, Abela said the government’s support will remain for as long as needed.

Almost one in every five restaurants have had to shut down throughout the past year, the Association of Catering Establishments said on Friday.

Abela said: “As a result of the wage supplement provided by the state, there are currently less than 2,000 people registering for work. During the financial crisis of 10 years ago there were four times as many people registering for work,” he said.

Leases reform Bill wrapped up soon

Addressing party supporters on ONE media stations on Sunday, Abela also referred to the Controlled Leases Reform Bill, which will go into second reading in parliament on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that the process will this week be wrapped up and the Bill will go to committee stage.

The bill is proposing that landlords of properties bound by pre-1995 leases will be able to claim up to 2% of the property’s market value in rent.

Pensioners and social welfare beneficiaries will have their rental costs covered in full by the state up to a maximum of €10,000 per year, per family, while those in employment will pay a maximum of 25% of their income on rent.

Abela said on Sunday that the reform will impact some 10,000 families and free legal advice is being provided by the Housing Authority.

“The rental issue was flagged by the courts as far back as 2000, but a reform that was implemented 10 years later created more problems because while tenants were given a false sense of protection, landlords were granted €185 a year as compensation.”

Landlords, he said, continued opening court cases and winning thousands of euros from the state, while tenants, including pensioners, were being asked to vacate the premises.

“We need to close the [reform] process as soon as possible, protecting 10,000 families who could have ended up without a roof over their head in the coming years.

“The reform will provide peace of mind to tenants, and we will do justice with the landlords.”

Men will not be at disadvantage

Referring to another bill that just made it through Parliament, Abela said that a corrective mechanism that will ensure gender parity at the next general election “due in the coming months”, was not a quota system.

On Wednesday the House approved amendments that would ensure more women are represented in Parliament if no more than two parties are elected.

"Seventy years of experience have shown us that the problem of female under-representation in parliament will not be resolved on its own," he said.

“Since 1947, when Maltese women won the right to vote and participate in elections, up until today, the representation of women in Parliament has never gone beyond 14%.

“Together with Hungary, Malta has the lowest female representation in European parliaments, where the average stands at 33%.”

He reassured followers that the "historic reform" was not a quota system and “men will not be at a disadvantage” as the traditional electoral process will remain in place.

PM understands Ta' Qali park concern

The Prime Minister also referred to the €70 million Marsa seven-lane flyover project, which he inaugurated on Thursday.

The completion of the project, he said, reflected the government’s perseverance, despite the pandemic, to complete projects in time and within budget.

Referring to other pending projects, Abela said he could understand people’s criticism that the national park replacing a concrete factory in Ta' Qali consisted of too much concrete, but the authorities were willing to sit down at a table and discuss.