Champions and ambassadors can help mobilise and inspire the masses, and to draw the limelight on issues which would otherwise be sidelined within society’s list of priorities. And this is precisely why a high-calibre figure like Prince Albert II of Monaco, president on behalf of Monaco of CIESM, is instrumental in broadening prospects for marine research.

Prince Albert has fully espoused the cause and as a result champions the need for a greater effort by the global community at sustainably managing marine living systems and resources.

The term CIESM might not sound familiar with many but it constitutes the ultimate showcase and platform of cutting-edge Mediterranean research in the marine sciences. The acronym stands for the International Commission for the Scientific Exploration of the Mediterranean, which traces its origins back to 1908, and which organised its 42nd triannual congress in Cascais, Portugal, last week.

The raison d’être of CIESM is embodied in its mission statement: “The Commission was created early in the last century to promote international research in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea. CIESM acts as a focus for the exchange of ideas, the communication of scientific information and the development of scientific standards across the basin.”

Only states (and not individual institutes or universities) can be members of CIESM, with the current number of member states totalling 23. The tally even includes members which are not directly contiguous to the Mediterranean, including Russia, Germany, Switzerland and Portugal, whose ethos is still consonant with the basin in some way or another (e.g. rivers opening into the Mediterranean and the Black Sea originate in Switzerland and Russia, respectively; Germany occasionally operates survey vessels in the Mediterranean and Portugal literally huddles the gates to the basin).

The ultimate showcase of Mediterranean research in the marine sciences

Prince Albert follows in the footsteps of his great-great-grandfather Prince Albert I, who had presided over the first ever CIESM congress in Madrid in 1909, by raising the curtain on the Cascais congress. Scientists attending the opening ceremony were gobsmacked to observe that the current president of Portugal himself attended the ceremony, alongside Prince Albert II.

This, along with other initiatives of a similar tenor, can only be interpreted in one unequivocal manner – that the marine sciences are indeed a priority in Portugal.

The country, in fact, has already pioneered the ‘Blue Schools’ concept, through which thousands of schoolchildren in Portugal are immersed for one whole week in activities in direct contact with Mediterranean end-users, including fishing, navy patrols and scientific surveys.

The organisation of this year’s CIESM Congress in Portugal is poignant indeed given that it precedes the organisation of the 2nd UN One Ocean conference, while the University of Porto has applied to host the Chair of the UN’s Decade for Ocean Sciences (2021-2030). The CIESM website is a veritable trove of downloadable information on various aspects of the marine sciences, appealing not just to marine biologists, chemists and oceanographers but also to policy makers, decision makers and media workers.

One of CIESM’s most referred to works certainly must be the various atlases of exotic species it published and continuously updates. Currently, four such atlases (again, easily consultable on the website) exist, documenting crustacean, mollusc, algal and fish species.

Such atlases constitute a constantly updatable database of the over 950 (and counting) alien marine species recorded to date from the Mediterranean Sea in what surely must be an inexorable influx.

Besides the flagship congress, held every three years, CIESM regularly organises ad hoc workshops on targeted thematics, addressing emerging issues such as marine genetic resources, blue biotechnology, high-sea marine protected areas and ocean governance.

The proceedings of such seminal workshops are normally distilled within succint monographs, available for consultation and download through the CIESM online archives.

The extensive marine research presented at CIESM is organised into six different tiers, known as committees, including (listed in sequential order from C1 to C6) Marine Geosciences, Physics and Climate of the Sea, Marine Biogeochemistry, Marine Microbiology and Biotechnology, Marine Ecosystems and Living Resources and Coastal Systems and Marine Policies.

For a number of years, Malta seemed to have become disenfranchised from CIESM, coming short of its statutory obligations.

It is heartening to see that Malta’s profile within CIESM has been fully reinstated such that we now are in the top league of CIESM member states.

It is also refreshing to observe that three per cent of the total number of participants at this year’s congress were Maltese, a disproportionately high statistic given that the Maltese population represents just 0.2 pr cent of the riparian Mediterranean total, in testimony to the rising profile of marine sciences on the islands.

The CIESM congress was previously held in our country only once, way back in 1995. The aspiration is to add yet another notch to this tally in the coming years.

Alan Deidun is Malta’s national delegate on the CIESM Bureau, besides being a scientist who regularly partcipates within CIESM congresses. Further information about CIESM can be gleaned from www.ciesm.org.