Tributes poured in on Friday after Prince Philip's death made headlines around the world, with many in Malta looking back at encounters they had with Queen Elizabeth's husband over the years.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday at Windsor Castle, with Buckingham Palace announcing the news in the afternoon.

The prince had a fondness for Malta, having spent the first few years of his marriage on the island. Later, the couple flew over on royal visits on various occasions, notably for the two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings held in Malta.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna was among the first to express his condolences to the Queen, sharing a photo on Twitter of him and the prince laughing.

"I join the thousands of Maltese and Gozitans in our prayers for the late Prince Philip, His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, expressing our heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family. May he Rest In Peace," he said.

President George Vella also paid tribute to the prince.

On Facebook, he said: "I learned with deep sorrow about the demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the People of Malta and Gozo, I convey my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the members of The Royal Family and the People of the United Kingdom at these very difficult moments."

Renowned photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi, meanwhile, took to Facebook to share a collection of photographs he took of the prince during visits to Malta over the years.

And the iconic Phoenicia hotel in Floriana also marked the prince's death, sharing photos on social media of the royal couple's visits to its ballroom.

"The couple danced the nights away in the Grand Ballroom of The Phoenicia while living at Villa Guardamangia between 1949 and 1951," the hotel said in a post that included photos of the couple dancing and walking out of the hotel.

Photo: The Phoenicia Malta