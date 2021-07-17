The Prince of Wales took a spin in a hydrogen-powered car as he visited an eco-vehicle firm.

Heir to the throne Charles got behind wheel of the lightweight green-coloured Rasa when he visited Riversimple in Llandrindod Wells last week.

Taking the two-seater car for a test-drive, Charles heard how the Rasa emits nothing but pure water vapour and is designed to minimise the particulates from tyres and brakes with its low weight, skinny tyres and high regenerative braking.

