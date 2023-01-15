Prince William recently sent a letter to the Queen’s Young Leaders Group founder-teacher and students at St Margaret College secondary school, Verdala, Cospicua, thanking them for their wishes on the occasion of his 40th birthday last year and sending them his best wishes for the new year. The letter enclosed a portrait photo of the Prince of Wales.

The college has a special connection with the British monarchy as, from the early 1950s to the 1970s, it was called the Royal Navy School Verdala, and served as a primary school for many Naval children based in Malta.

The St Margaret Queen’s Young Leaders Group was founded in 2014 by school senior teacher Martin Azzopardi, SDC, and each year since, the group’s student members have been using speeches delivered by Queen Elizabeth II as inspiration to write and publish articles promoting moral and social values. Now that the Queen has passed away, the group will change its name to St Margaret College Verdala School King’s Young Leaders Group.

On June 21, 2022, Prince William celebrated his 40th birthday and the group founder-teacher and students had taken the initiative to send him a personal birthday card. On the eve of his birthday, Prince William had written: “I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life, and to understand their full story – whatever it may be. It’s a privilege that many of us, busy with our days, don’t always afford.” He added: “While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling. I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.”

In his letter, Prince William thanked the group founder-teacher and students for their birthday wishes, saying: “It was very thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by His Royal Highness who sends you his best wishes”.

Azzopardi said he and the group wished King Charles III and all the Royal Family good health and long life, and promised them their daily prayers.