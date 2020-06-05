Prince’s Trust International (PTI), backed by the HSBC Malta Foundation, continued to support young students during the 2019-20 academic year, through its Achieve Programme, delivering excellent results despite the current extraordinary circumstances.

The programme, delivered by the Ministry of Education and Employment (MEDE), which helps young people at risk of underachieving or dropping out from formal education this year saw 36 schools and educational centres across Malta and Gozo present students’ work during the verification period. Malta became the first country outside the UK to launch PTI’s Achieve programme in 2015.

Maureen Amoroso, education officer within MEDE responsible for the Prince’s Trust International Achieve Programme, said: “We want to share with you the great results received by our centres, where all units of work presented, were awarded a pass. Among the 36 centres, with nearly 450 students presenting over 100 units, four new centres presented work for the first time including Maria Regina College Induction Hub in Naxxar, St Benedict College ERC Hellen Keller in Kirkop, Archbishop’s Seminary in Rabat and Stella Maris College in Gżira. Nearly 40 students concluded their certificate even before the end of the academic year. They gained a certificate at MQF Level 3, recognised at MCAST and ITS and they can therefore further their studies at post-secondary level should they wish, using Achieve as one of the required entries.

“As usual, all these positive results are a reflection of our educators’ impeccable work, professionalism and dedication towards our Achieve students. Thanks to the support of the HSBC Malta Foundation, MEDE will continue to deliver these programmes as part of our deep commitment to supporting young people in education and employment. Such results show that, when given the correct tools and channels, our students can all achieve through different paths.”

Caroline Buhagiar Klass, head of human resources and corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta, commented: “The HSBC Malta Foundation has committed €168,000 over three years to support the work of the Prince’s Trust in Malta and Gozo. The results achieved by PTI Achieve students over the past academic year continue to be impressive and are in line with our foundation’s employability objectives. HSBC Malta Foundation looks forward to further strengthening our partnership with the Prince’s Trust, as it continues to positively transform the lives of young people across our islands. Such programmes serve to induce a decisive change in young students that inspires them towards bigger ambitions.”