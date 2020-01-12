Princess Holdings Ltd, a market leader in car rental and leasing in Malta, will be joining forces with renowned car rental brand Sicily by Car, bringing their international expertise, extensive portfolio and networking services to the Maltese islands.

This was announced during a recent event at Montekristo Estates, where Christian Borg, director of Princess Holdings Ltd, welcomed Tommaso Dragotto, president of Sicily by Car signalling the start of the new partnership. Borg said: “This new partnership will help synergise and take to the next level our offering in car rental by combining the expertise and experience both companies are renowned for, resulting in peace of mind and reassurance to our regular and leasing clients that our service will continue to be the best in the market.”

Founded in 1963, Sicily by Car SpA has a network of more than 60 offices across Italy as well as being present in all major Italian airports. With a car fleet of more than 20,000 vehicles ranging from city, economy and compact cars to station wagons, minivans, commercial vehicles and electric cars, Sicily by Car has been constantly growing, expanding into other countries such as Albania and now Malta.

Tommaso Dragotto (second from right), president of Sicily by Car, flanked by (from left) Vittoria Scalici, sales manager at Sicily by Car, Chantelle Borg, operations manager at Princess Holdings, and Christian Borg, director of Princess Holdings, during the recent launch event at Montekristo Estates.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Dragotto said: “Both companies share the same passion for providing customers with great value and an easy, hassle-free experience. By combining our existing fleet and international airport rental locations with Princess Holdings’ local network, market knowledge and business heritage, we’re pleased we’ll be able to offer customers across the archipelago a growing array of choices and services.”

For more information and car rental bookings, e-mail chantelleborg@sicilybycar.mt or call 9921 8998.