The principle to protect life should be a commitment and not used just for convenience, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi said on Sunday.

In an homily during Mass at St John’s CoCathedral held by the Unborn Child Platform to commemorate the Day celebrating Life, Galea-Curmi said that to say no to abortion just because people are not yet ready, or because now is not the right time, is politics of convenience.

Protection of life, even when this has just been conceived, he said, had to be one of conviction, he insisted.

There had to be a culture in favour of life at all points - when someone is fighting for life in the middle of the sea, when someone is living in bad conditions, when one considers taking drugs, when one is elderly or sick.

There should be zero tolerance to any threat to life and every action in favour of life should be encouraged, he insisted.

Such was safeguarding the environment, blood donation, responsible driving, taking the necessary precautions in construction and assisting victims of domestic violence, for example.

It was only when protecting human life from conception that one would be laying the foundation to work fully in favour of a dignified human life at all points in time, Galea-Curmi said.

Galea-Curmi’s homily in full can be read in the pdf link below.