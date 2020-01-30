One of the many changes in Prime Minister Abela’s cabinet reshuffle was to assign the education portfolio to Owen Bonnici. Evarist Bartolo must have certainly rued the fact that he did not manage to conclude the revision of the Education Act that had been in the works since 2016. But he does leave an important legacy nonetheless.

The first two years of his tenure saw an impressive range of national reviews and policies that built on the pre-2013 foundations and good practices,extended them further and addressed under served areas.

Bartolo rightly identified the need to focus on those at risk of educational failure. He instituted a range of free services to improve access to education. He widened the range of taught subjects and made state secondary schools co-educational.

But Bartolo’s tenure was not without controversy. He was damaged by the credible allegations of corruption against his chief canvasser Edward Caruana, which severely hampered the government’s school-building programme.

His ministry garnered the unfortunate reputation of slap-dash planning when it came to the introduction of many initiatives, such as middle schools, free transport, the Learning Outcomes Framework and the My Journey reform of secondary schooling.

More seriously, key reforms contradicted each other. The earlier emphasis on inclusion and a common entitlement for all was vitiated by the effective re-introduction of streamingand increased segregation between students. Teachers increasingly complained of receiving mixed messages, resulting in reform fatigue.

So, Minister Bonnici’s task is not simply to continue implementing Bartolo’s roadmap. He needs to critically rethink its direction in some key policy aspects.

Bonnici has already publicly commented that state-of-the-art schools are useless if they are inadequately staffed. He is right in pointing out that it is not enough to address the teacher shortage;teachers’ passion for learning needs to be “reignited”. Addressing their complaints about never-ending halfbaked reforms would be a first important step in this direction.

Bonnici has also highlighted the need to improve the system of formative assessment, thus indirectly referring to the Learning Outcomes Framework reform that, as this paper has warned in the past, is in danger of spluttering out.

Another priority is to keep closing the gap between the world of education and the world of employment. However, in a situation of almost zero unemployment and demand outstripping supply, Bonnici needs to seriously rethink the ‘My Journey’ reform that is meant to open new roads of vocational achievement.

Firstly, as many had predicted,there is a raising swell of complaints in schools about the unsuitability of the new ‘applied’ syllabi. But more importantly, ‘My Journey’ does not address the real problem,which is the unacceptable poor level in core competences of students exiting state primary schools, and which severely restricts they ability to continue their studies. Bonnici needs to grasp the bull by the horns and lead a profound review and transformation of state educational provision in the first 10 years of life, something none of his three predecessors really did.

Bonnici has said that he will listen closely to teachers and LSEs, which is right and proper. Bu the must remember that his first allegiance is to the students and their parents. He must ensure that state educational provision is not circumscribed by students’ structurally imposed limitations but has the capacity to fulfil their aspirations.