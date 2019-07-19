Ursula von der Leyen, of Germany, the president-designate of the European Commission in succession to Jean-Claude Juncker, of Luxembourg, last week announced her new team of commissioners to take over on November 1.

Ms von der Leyen is the commission’s first female leader. She has made gender equality a cornerstone of her commission. Of the 27 politicians named to commission posts, 14 are men and 13 are women (including Malta’s nominee, Helena Dalli, who has been handed the equality portfolio). All await formal approval by the EU parliament.

The outline shape of Ms von der Leyen’s new commission gives a fair indication of the three broad areas on which it will focus its energies: first, she has already stated that “this commission will be a geopolitical commission”; second, the global extinction challenges of accelerating climate change; and third, the continued safeguarding of European values in the face of populism.

On geo-politics, she wants the European Union to be a guardian of multilateralism in a climate where the world order is increasingly being strained by unilateralist actions on trade and security. While she insists she is not seeking trade clashes with the United States, “just defending the European way of business,” President Donald Trump is not averse to threatening Europe with a trade war in the face of Europe’s tough line with US tech giants.

Moreover, trade tensions between the US and China inevitably cause collateral damage to EU interests.

Shaping the EU’s relationship with the US will also define relations with a more assertive China.

Russia and China are stepping up joint efforts to thwart the West. Britain’s untidy departure from the EU could cause ructions. Over-hanging everything is the still unanswered question of how Europe deals with the polarising issue of immigration. Ms von der Leyen will find that Europe lives in uncertain geopolitical times.

Intimately linked with geopolitics are the life-changing challenges posed by global warming and climate change.

The new commission is making climate change one of its top priorities. Ms von der Leyen has rightly made cutting carbon emissions a key priority of her executive. She is determined to deliver a ‘European Green Deal’ with powers over investment, taxes and food standards as Europe moves to adopt clean energy. Making Europe “the world’s first climate neutral continent” is her overriding objective.

The Paris climate accord will be at the heart of the EU’s policy and the ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 will drive the whole agenda, including in international negotiations to increase engagement globally along similar lines by other major world emitters by 2021.

Ms von der Leyen’s third focus will be on the maintenance of the European Union’s fundamental values of respect for human dignity and human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law in the face of the continuing under-currents of populism still affecting many countries.

The EU is not a country and the commission she leads is not a government. It is for national leaders to lead the fight against eurosceptics and populist extremists. But as president of the commission, Ms von der Leyen should offer the inspiration, guidance and leadership to enable leaders to fix its flaws by making the wide-sweeping reforms needed to tackle the instability caused by migration, to mend the Eurozone and to develop new policies on European defence and security.