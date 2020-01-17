The new cabinet of ministers appointed by Robert Abela will now set about trying to prove itself in the face of the disenchantment with the way the government has managed itself over the last few years. The new prime minister has given some initial indications about his intention to win back public confidence by ensuring that the country not only continues to prosper economically but is also governed according to high ethical standards.

In any period of change, political leaders must define a clear strategy built on what they consider to be their top priorities for the country.

They would need to distinguish between what is urgent and what is merely important. Urgent matters must be tackled first. Important issues can be addressed in the longer term.

The prime minister has made it clear that strengthening the rule of law is an urgent issue. This implies a review of the public officials who will own this process and be entrusted with ensuring that every citizen is convinced justice will prevail at all times. The impression of impunity must be banished through firm action while political interference must not be permitted to contaminate the process of law enforcement. Those who lead this reform must enjoy the full trust not just of the political administration but also of the public.

A close second priority is projecting a new image of Malta in the eyes of international institutions. The coverage on Malta in the international media in the last few months has arguably been the worst in its history. As a country with an open economy, we depend critically on the perceptions that international investors have of our country.

The damage that bad governance has caused to Malta’s reputation will take some time to assess. But it is imperative that action is taken immediately to address the international concerns over Malta’s recent political failures.

This has to be more than a mere public relations exercise, which will be seen for what it is.

It is, rather, about proving, through concrete measures and demonstrable commitment, that the country is adhering to higher standards of governance and ethical behaviour in politics.

A third urgent priority is a review of the growth-at-all-costs economic strategy that has serious implications for the preservation of our fragile environment and our social cohesion.

We can no longer accept that to grow economically we must necessarily continue to encroach on our limited countryside or to import large numbers of workers to satisfy the demand for cheap labour from operators.

The cabinet needs to understand that the greed prevailing over the construction sector is having a major impact on the environment, health and our basic quality of life.

It was positive to hear Dr Abela underlining the importance of law enforcement, quite possibly one of the biggest failures of the Muscat administration, which led to problems ranging from money laundering to the driving anarchy one encounters on our streets.

It was also positive to see the creation of a housing ministry intended to help those who struggle to provide decent accommodation for their family. It is high time for the Labour government to put into practice its socialist value.

The prime minister would do well to instil in his team a sense of urgency and common purpose on these issues.