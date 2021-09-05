As RE/MAX Malta evolves its pioneering Exclusive Listings service into Priority by RE/MAX, the company once again sets the pace for a major shift in real estate.

Through its recently launched Priority listings service, RE/MAX Malta is solidifying its vision for the way forward for the island’s real estate industry. Priority by RE/MAX has been designed for the current market, addressing the needs of vendors today to help them sell their property far faster than through traditional methods. The new concept replaces the brand’s Exclusive Listings service, which itself pioneered the industry at its launch more than a decade ago.

“We introduced Exclusive Listings to create a turn in the market, reflecting on the changing industry at the time,” RE/MAX Malta CEO Jeffrey Buttigieg says.

“While Exclusive Listings has been another success story at RE/MAX, other local agencies tried to replicate the product, undermining the ‘Exclusive’ name by offering customers a far lower quality and less specialised service than ours. But customers today are more service-oriented and demand a customised approach, so we realised the time was right to launch a new product that would reflect and serve the needs of today’s real estate customers – both vendors and buyers.”

Through an exclusive listing agreement via Priority by RE/MAX, ready and motivated vendors can access a host of attractive benefits including a fast-tracked sales process that could sell their property in just 90 days – significantly faster than the average of at least 250 days it might otherwise take through a traditional open-agency agreement.

Priority by RE/MAX offers Malta’s real-estate customers a more stress-free and bespoke service in the expert hands of industry professionals, at no extra cost. Using focused marketing techniques, the dedicated Priority listings team ensures each carefully selected property is constantly exposed across the RE/MAX Malta website, high-end social media adverts and local news portal outlets.

A comprehensive marketing package also includes a property website, a targeted high-quality brochure and a virtual tour, as well as inclusion in newsletters regularly received by more than 10,000 subscribers.

Once a property is professionally staged, photographed and filmed with high quality 3D imagery, the priority listings manager will channel the huge network of specialised RE/MAX associates and franchise offices across Malta to ensure it sells quickly – and at a price that is at the top market value.

We offer a comparative market analysis

“By listing exclusively with Priority by RE/MAX, a vendor benefits from the expertise of an experienced real estate professional to establish the property price,” Buttigieg continues.

“Since they do not have multiple agencies undercutting that amount, the property is more likely to sell at the best market price. Our specialised consultants know the market in their area, so they can also help a vendor set a price based on the home’s individual features.”

The service is also designed to dissuade sellers from attempting to save money – with the opposite often the outcome – by direct selling without the help of an estate agent.

“We offer a comparative market analysis, with listings on the market at a certain price and properties that have been sold at that sum in the area, to value each property accurately,” Buttigieg explains.

“Unlike abroad, where most houses on a street might share a similar structure and interior finishings, each building in Malta has its own unique characteristics. Just because your neighbour has listed at a certain price, it does not necessarily mean your home should be listed at the same value, since the features inside could be radically different. The input of a real-estate professional here could save money in the long term.”

While Priority by RE/MAX customises the real estate experience for customers in Malta, it replicates an international standard that promises to trailblaze the future of the local industry.

“RE/MAX Malta is part of a leading global brand, giving us access to more information and the latest strategies than any other local agency. The concept of an open agency agreement now exists only in Malta and in a few other countries – and we foresee that this will soon become a thing of the past.

“I predict that over the next three years, 20 to 35 per cent of our extensive database will be Priority listings, and that this will be the only way to sell property over the next decade in Malta. RE/MAX has always been at the industry forefront and once again we have adjusted our proven formula to pioneer the way forward. This is the future of real estate in Malta,” Buttigieg concludes.

More information about RE/MAX Malta can be found at www.remax-malta.com.