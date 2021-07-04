An inmate at Corradino Correctional Facility has died, almost three weeks after she was found unconscious in her cell in what prison officials had at the time described as a suicide attempt.

The woman was hospitalised in the early morning of June 16 after being given first aid by doctors and nurses at the prison.

The prison authorities said that the woman had been receiving regular psychological monitoring and had last met a mental health expert on June 3. A psychiatric report indicated that she was making progress and was not a suicide risk, CCF emphasised.

A police investigation is underway, as is a magisterial inquiry is being led by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.