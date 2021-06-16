An inmate at Corradino Correctional Facility was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after she was found unconscious in her cell in what prison officials described as a suicide attempt.

The woman, who is a Maltese national, was discovered in her cell at 7.55am and given first aid by doctors and nurses at the state-run prison.

She was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she is receiving treatment.

In a statement, CCF said that the woman had been receiving regular psychological monintoring and had last met with a mental health expert on June 3. A psychiatric report indicated that the woman was making progress and was not a suicide risk, CCF emphasised.

A police investigation is underway, as is a magisterial inquiry being led by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.