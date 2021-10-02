A board of inquiry tasked with probing internal procedures at prison has been given a two-month extension to its term.

The board, which is led by psychiatrist Anton Grech, was appointed by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri last August after a prisoner attempted suicide in his cell. Just one month before that, a 29-year-old inmate died after spending three weeks in hospital following a suicide attempt.

Police have since filed criminal charges against two Corradino Correctional Facility officers over the latter’s death.

Camilleri has in the past strenuously defended the prison’s administration, which is led by Alexander Dalli. But last month, he declined to say whether he believed Dalli’s position remained tenable.

The Grech-led board of inquiry was initially given 60 days to look into:

CCF’s procedures when assessing inmates’ mental and physical health upon admission Procedures to assess prison wellbeing during their time at CCF Procedures implemented when a prisoner is returned to CCF from Mount Carmel Hospital Rehabilitation and support procedures for CCF inmates CCF’s suicide prevention measures

That 60-day term was due to lapse next week, but has now been extended by a further 60-day period. In a statement on Saturday morning, the Home Affairs Ministry said that the extension was being granted at the request of the board of inquiry.

RELATED STORIES ‘They drove my daughter to insanity in prison’

Grech is joined on the inquiry by academic Janice Formosa Pace and doctor George Grech.