Two correctional officers have pleaded not guilty to criminal responsibility over the death by suicide of 29-year old inmate Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu in June.

Annabelle Cauchi, 51 from Zebbug, now retired and Alison Vassallo, 41, from Fgura were accused on Wednesday of the involuntary homicide of the victim at the Corradino Correctional Facility on June 16. She passed away at Mater Dei Hospital on July 4.

The two were also charged with committing a crime they were duty-bound to prevent.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri testified how he had been involved from the very early stages of the case, soon after police at the Paola station were informed about the suspected attempted suicide behind prison walls.

Camilleri said he had found the victim being administered CPR treatment inside her cell. She was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital by paramedics.

The victim - Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu.

Duty magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech was immediately informed and a magisterial inquiry kicked off. That inquiry had directed police to take criminal steps against the two prison officials whom the prosecuting inspector identified in court.

Meanwhile, in the presence of the victim’s parents, their lawyer Rachel Tua filed a note so as to intervene as parte civile in the proceedings. Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo adjourned the case to January. Lawyers Herman Mula, Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri are defence counsel.