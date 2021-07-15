Treating prison as a military compound is a bad idea and removes the primary focus on rehabilitation, according to a top criminologist.

Sandra Scicluna, the head of department of criminology at the University of Malta, insisted that a prison cannot be run by military personnel or anyone with a background in the disciplined forces because while discipline is important, the main focus must be on rehabilitation.

“Prison should never be run by ex-police or ex-army officers because the mentality of a disciplined force is not right for prison where rehabilitation is treated as a commodity. Security is very important but you need to balance it out with rehabilitation and education,” she said.

Prison is like a hospital, not army barracks or a military compound

Over the years, the Corradino Correctional Facility has been run by former members of the disciplined forces, including ex-police officers, and is currently run by former AFM colonel Alexander Dalli, who introduced a regimental style of leadership that has drawn the ire of NGOs, employees and people who work with prisoners.

Dalli is under fire after another inmate took her life during his tenure, which is becoming notorious for his alleged tough tactics.

Scicluna, who was previously a probation officer and who focused her PhD thesis on prisons, said prisons abroad had a totally different outlook on the way they are managed. In Italy, for example, the director is usually a lawyer focused on management while the security, rehabilitative and educational aspects are run by people specialised in the field.

UK prisons are usually run by people with a social background, while in Germany, the prison director is usually a psychologist where the focus is almost entirely on rehabilitation. Prisons in Scandinavian countries are a completely different ballgame, with the perimeter wall being the only indication it was a prison. Inside, it looked more like a university campus with dorms on the sides.

Scicluna explained that rehabilitation is not easy to achieve. Prisoners need to realise that what they did was wrong and have an individual care plan based on the length of sentence in preparation for reintegration into society.

Prison officers need to be trained because they are the ones who spend most time with the inmates.

“Prison is like a hospital, not army barracks or a military compound. It has to be viewed like an extension of home,” she said.

Discipline ‘taken to a new level’ – CCF officer

A prison officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said overcrowding in prison does not help the already tense situation.

“You need to keep in mind that some of the inmates are there for a big chunk of their lives so you can imagine how difficult it must be. The present director took discipline to a completely new level. To his credit, he managed to almost entirely eradicate drugs in prison and, as a result, also cut down on gangs and fights between prisoners. They still happen occasionally but it is minimal.”

Dalli introduced a military style of leadership one can see at army barracks, he said.

“He brought in an element of fear, not only of him personally but of the system, with a no-bull**** approach. On one hand, it’s good, but it also has its repercussions. Most prisoners are down and depressed, they feel distraught and cannot speak up because they’ll have to face the music.”