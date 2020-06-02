Prison visits will resume on Friday, and warders will no longer work in week-long shifts, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.

Visits had been banned as from March 12 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and warders stayed in the prison for up to a week, instead of going home, for the same reason.

But Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that with the country returning to normality, prison visits will be restored and warders will work their normal shifts and go home.

Precautions will, however, be taken and there will be no physical contact between prisoners and visitors.

The use of phone and Skype calls will remain an option.

The minister thanked all concerned for their efforts, noting that no Covid-19 case had been detected at the prisons.