The daily cost of each prisoner at the Corradino Correctional Facility was €135 in 2022, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Wednesday.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Carmelo Abela, Camilleri explained that the cost varied per prisoner, depending on the individual’s needs as well as the age and the services needed.

The average cost of each prisoner also depends on how many prisoners are in jail that year and direct and indirect costs.

He said that there was unprecedented investment in the Correctional Services Agency in recent years, including through an increase in workers and professionals focusing on rehabilitation. He said a new collective agreement was signed and there was also an important investment inside the building.