A Maltese man has died after having been found unconscious in a prison cell at Corradino Prisons.

The Correctional Services Agency said the man was found unconscious on Saturday evening. He was immediately assisted by prison officers and taken to hospital, but he passed away on Sunday.

The statement did not say anything about the circumstances of the death.

The agency said a magisterial inquiry is underway, as well as an internal investigation.

The shadow minister for home affairs, Beppe Fenech Adami, said this was the third death at the prisons within a few months. He demanded an explanation of what has been going on.