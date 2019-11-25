Updated with PN statement at 3.11pm

The authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at Corradino last night.

The 49-year-old man from Birkirkara was found unconscious on the floor of his cell shortly after 2am and died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The Prison Service said the inmate had no external signs of violence.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.

This was the second such case in less than a month.

On October 27 another prisoner died after also having been found unconscious in his cell.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PN spokesman on national security Beppe Fenech Adami said the death was the seventh in the last 18 months and showed how the situation at prison was at its worst. He said the Interior Minister should shoulder political responsibility for this situation in prison where people are dying instead of reforming.