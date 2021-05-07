A man who called his former partner from prison, defying a court order that expressly barred all communication, was handed a €500 fine and offered help to handle the couple’s breakup.

Miloud Elforjani, 39, who was born in Tripoli, was remanded in custody last November after pleading not guilty when charged over the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend whom he allegedly stabbed multiple times.

“This woman is lucky to be alive,” said prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef when charging the man with the alleged breach of a protection order, issued by a Magistrates’ Court last December, barring him from approaching his alleged victim and her five children for no justifiable reason.

Yet, three months after that order, Elforjani dialled the woman’s number from the Corradino Correctional Facility where he is currently under preventive custody.

The calls from a landline number took place on three separate days in March, with the man requesting to speak to two of the minors in one of the calls, the inspector explained.

The woman alerted the police who immediately directed the prison director to block further calls to the woman.

Under questioning, the man admitted to making the calls and confirmed that admission upon his arraignment.

Defence lawyer Daniel Attard said that the accused had called the woman because he “still loves her,” and needed psychological help to get over the breakup.

Moreover, he pointed out that the calls came from a known number and yet the woman had answered the calls, which lasted minutes.

The court, presided by magistrate Rachel Montebello, after granting the accused time to reconsider his plea, declared him guilty and fined him €500.

After confirming that the man wished for help to come to terms with the breakup, the court issued a treatment order valid for one year, stressing that the protection order was still in force.

“You cannot contact her at all," she warned.