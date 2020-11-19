A 25-year-old man was found dead in his cell at Corradino Correctional Facilities on Thursday morning.

The Agency for Correctional Services said the man, a Pakistani national, was found by correctional officers at 6am.

Nothing of a suspicious nature was found in his cell so initial indications are that he died while sleeping, the agency said.

It said the police were immediately informed and an inquiry is being held.

More than 10 prisoners have been found dead in their cell in two years.