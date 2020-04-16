Prisoners at Corradino are producing face masks and other protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19, the Home Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.
The products are being used by the prisoners and staff, as well as by other government entities.
Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri thanked the prisoners saying they were an example of how the whole country should come together to fight the pandemic.
This was also an example of how punishment was replaced by rehabilitation.
