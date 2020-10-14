A prisoner who had his term extended after making threatening remarks about a warder during a phone call to his girlfriend has had the punishment revoked on appeal.

The case happened in 2016 when the prisoner, Alan Caruana, 41, who was detained at Corradino, vented his anger about a female warder during a monitored phone call with his girlfriend, who was held at the forensic unit of Mt Carmel Hospital. The girlfriend had told him that drugs had been found in her cell.

Prison authorities, listening to the recorded call, had subsequently informed the warder about the verbal insults and threats made in her regard. She filed a police report and criminal action was instituted over alleged misuse of electronic

communications and insulting and threatening a public officer.

In 2018, Caruana was found guilty by a Magistrates’ Court, which declared that the threats need not be addressed directly and in the presence of the subject thereof. The accused was handed a 4-month effective jail term.

Caruana appealed the conviction, arguing that the conversation with his girlfriend was meant to be private. Moreover, he had reacted angrily on the spur of the moment, adding that had he truly meant to act out what he said, he would not have divulged his intentions. Nor had he threatened the warder directly or personally.

The Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti, dismissed the argument that the call was a private one, observing that such calls on the prison system were monitored and recorded, hence, no longer private.

The law against insults and threats to public officers was intended to safeguard these officers, including prison warders, so that they could perform their duties without fear or hindrance.

Yet, the court said, a conviction depended on whether or not the subject of such threats “truly and really” felt threatened. In this case, the warder had acted only upon the information she received from the prison authorities, without actually listening to the recording.

Parts of that recorded phone call had been produced in the judgment by the first court, but the warder ought to, at least, have known what was actually said so as to decide for herself whether those words amounted to insults and threats, the court said.

In view of such considerations, the court concluded that the appellant could not be found guilty.

The appeal was upheld and the conviction was overturned.

Lawyer David Gatt assisted the appellant.