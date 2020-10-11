Wardija Residents are calling on Infrastructure Malta to reinstate picturesque Sqaq Busewdien after it was spoiled by debris during nearby works.

"This is no ordinary lane. During springtime it becomes a multi-coloured carpet of indigenous pyramid orchids and dwarf irises, wild thyme and its amazing smell wafting from the sides. This used to be the old main road of Wardija which led to the hunting lodge of Grandmaster Perellos. It is also situated in an area of high landscape value with the oldest Holm oak trees on the island situated a few metres away," a resident said

Infrastructure Malta carried out works to service a road for residents living in the area, and in the process filled the lane with calcareous rock ‘torba’ to enable a few residents to park while the works were in progress.

Residents also said they are reviving the Wardija Residents' Association in view of the many rapid changes in this hamlet and so that issues such as what happened with this lane would not repeat themselves.

"We trust that Infrastructure Malta will have the decency to revert this lane back to its original condition as soon as possible so that no further damage is caused to the protected natural flora," the resident said.