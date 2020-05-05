Two private companies - Norwex and Corinthia Group - have donated a total of 22,000 masks to be used in residences for the elderly and for persons with disability.

The masks were presented to Active Aging parliamentary secretary Silvio Parnis on Tuesday.

He praised the two companies for their donation and said the donation will help to protect vulnerable people and workers in these care homes.

Norwex managing director Joseph Vella said that giving back and caring were a tremendous part of what the Norwex family stood for, and the company was thankful it was able to show its endless appreciation to the Maltese community in such a meaningful way.

Corinthia Group chairman Alfred Pisani said Corinthia was built upon the principles of family values and helping one another, and donating high-quality N95 masks fit perfectly with this beliefs.