A private hospital in Burmarrad has set up its own “drive thru” COVID-19 testing centre to “relieve the anxiety of the community” while also “alleviating the pressure on the medical community”.

At €280 per test, Saint James Hospital is providing the service at its Burmarrad clinic.

Patients must call in for an appointment or be referred by their doctor. Once at the testing centre, those getting the tests will remain in their car while the medical staff carry out the swab.

“Our aim is to provide a service for those individuals who want to be tested for COVID-19 in a safe environment operating at high standards to minimise the spread of infection to our staff and patients.

“By testing we are relieving the anxiety of the community, providing and alleviating the pressure on the medical community,” the hospital said in a post on its Facebook page.

Test results will be provided to the patients “within 24 hours”. All positive results will be communicated to the public health authorities.

So far, the health authorities have one testing centre set up outside Mater Dei Hospital, at the Ħal Farrug industrial estate. According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, a second testing centre will be up and running in Gozo soon. The authorities are also working on setting up a third centre but its location has yet to be revealed.

When contacted, a government spokesperson said the authorities had no issue with the clinic being set up as long as all the necessary safety precautions are taken and the patients do not leave their car.

As of Monday afternoon, Malta had registered a total of 107 coronavirus cases. One person is being treated at Mater Dei’s ICU while two others have recovered.

An update on the number of cases is expected later on Tuesday.