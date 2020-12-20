A €25 million investment in an elderly home in St Julian’s is expected to create 100 new jobs within the elderly care sector.

The directors of the company Villa Anna Teresa Holdings Ltd, which forms part of the Arrigo Group of Hotels Ltd, recently announced this investment while stating their commitment to ensuring that all they do centres around the dignity of those they care for.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who attended the launch together with his wife Lydia, said that this investment is an important and welcome one for a government which believes in the strength of the private sector, the hard work of the labour force and the health of the Maltese and Gozitan population.

He added that among the challenges that the world will face in the coming decades is the unprecedented increase in the elderly population. This project, he said, will be a strong foundation that ensures the best care for senior citizens to be able to enjoy their lives to the full.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enabling Maltese family businesses to flourish from one generation to the next. This is why in next year’s budget, the government has announced a decrease in business transfer taxes, a measure which has already saved local businesses up to €23 million, he said.

Abela also reiterated the government’s commitment to facing the challenges posed within the elderly care sector, especially for those requiring long-term care. He mentioned that after this year’s unprecedented spend of €165 million in the sector, the government will invest a record €199 million, €45 million of which will be allocated to purchasing beds for the elderly in private residential homes.

Villa Anna Teresa Group chief executive, Brian St John, praised the recent decision to elevate the elderly care sector to a ministry by the prime minister as a step in the right direction, one which will help to propel the sector forward.

“This project is the fruit of three generations of a family business, one being carried out by the grandchildren and the first of this scale which they are spearheading. The government’s measures are supporting the sector and it should continue to offer incentives to reduce bureaucracy and facilitate intergenerational family business transfers,” St John said.

Villa Anna Teresa, which will follow international practice standards, will provide 116 residential beds along with a number of services including the care-at-home service. Upon its launch, Villa Anna Teresa will offer independent and assisted-living options, a dementia activity day centre and respite care. Also on offer will be memory clinics and an arts psychotherapy hub to assist those with communication difficulties.

Also present at the launch was Minister for Senior Citizens and Active Ageing Michael Farrugia.