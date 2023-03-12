The Manoel Theatre and MADC are co-producing Noël Coward’s Private Lives on the 50th anniversary of the playwright’s death. Malcolm Galea talks about the joys and challenges of directing the classic comedy soon to be staged at the national theatre.

The comedy Private Lives is as entertaining today as it was when Noël Coward wrote it in 1930.

The play tells the story of Elyot and Amanda, a divorced couple who are enjoying their honeymoon with their respective new spouses, only to find out that they are staying in adjacent rooms at a French hotel. What follows is a series of hilarious exchanges and a trail of chaos that the ex-couple leaves in its wake.

Taking on the four principal roles are Edward Thorpe and Greta Agius as Elyot and Amanda, and Kim Dalli and Myron Ellul as their respective new spouses Sibyl and Victor.

“Each of the characters has a particular physicality and energy so we were very lucky to find actors that fit the roles so well,” says director Malcolm Galea.

“Apart from capturing the essence of these very complex characters, Elyot and Amanda also need to have very strong chemistry with one another, and it’s been a joy watching Edward and Greta rehearse.

“The secondary couple, Sibyl and Victor, is played by Kim Dalli and Myron Ellul, who manage to make these quirky characters look both ridiculous and believable at the same time.”

The play is essentially a commentary on marriage and relationships, a theme that is as relevant now as it was in the 1930s.

The only difference is that what was acceptable behaviour 93 years ago would not go down well with a modern audience. Although Elyot and Amanda love each other and are a good match, they are also incredibly volatile.

“Our biggest challenge was when their fights become physical. In the 1930s, it might have been hilarious to see husbands and wives slap each other around but, thankfully, that kind of behaviour doesn’t fly anymore,” admits Galea.

“We had a heck of a time adapting these fights to a modern couple dynamic while maintaining their original comedy and physicality, but it was also quite fun.”

Physical fights aside, the couple at the heart of the play is especially relatable to a modern audience.

“They travel extensively and share a love that transcends marriage and societal conventions,” Galea explains.

“Nowadays, people can enjoy such a lifestyle without being very wealthy or social outcasts, so they are more likely to see themselves in Elyot and Amanda.”

Malcolm Galea

Galea sees more than a comedy and a fast-paced plot in Private Lives. Although the characters alternate between loving and hating each other at an alarming speed, they are willing to give their relationships as many chances as are needed.

“I would say that this play shows how no relationship is perfect and that when love is involved, there’s an inevitable process of quarrelling and reconciliation,” he suggests.

“I think that such a message is even more important now, at a time when people may be more likely to discard and replace a partner at the first sign of trouble. If there’s a spark of love on either side, a relationship can be worth fighting for.”

Galea likens watching a play like this to other once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Like going to Paris or falling in love, seeing Private Lives is one of those things that you should do at least once in your life,” he concludes.

Noël Coward’s Private Lives plays at Teatru Manoel on March 17-19 and 24-26, with all performances at 7.30pm. Tickets are available online at teatrumanoel.mt or madc.com.mt. This production is presented by arrangement with Alan Brodie Representation Ltd and is suitable for audiences aged 11 and above. For more information on Noël Coward, visit noelcoward.com.