A private construction lobby group has taken the lead in setting up a public registry of contractors, an obligation the building regulator was originally tasked with in 2011.

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) last week started accepting applications for contractors to appear on the registry.

According to the Building Regulation Act, passed in 2011, such a registry should have been maintained by the Building Regulation Office (BRO).

Yet, eight years down the line, the office has now deferred the job to the powerful construction lobby.

Pressure group Moviment Graffitti said the MDA’s proposal to “self-regulate” contractors in the industry was shaping up to be yet another public relations stunt.

The group said the proposal simply tries to mask their attempt to strengthen the development lobby and its membership numbers, at a time when the MDA is under severe pressure from the public.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said the registry will serve as a directory for people to be able to assess a contractor’s experience.

The ultimate aim is for the BRO to license the contractors who appear on this directory, the minister said.

Questioned why the MDA was taking over the BRO’s responsibilities for putting together the registry, a spokeswoman for Dr Borg said at this stage, the ministry had embarked on a fact-finding exercise to better understand the dynamics regulating service providers.

“This is why the input of the MDA, being Malta’s number one voice of the industry, is of essence to facilitate this effort.”

Input of ‘Malta’s number one voice in the industry essential - ministry

The spokeswoman said this was considered to be only a preliminary step to determine the eventual way forward insofar as licensing of the various service providers in the construction industry.

Only last month, the BRO finally abided by its obligation to publish a list of licensed masons, following a spate of building collapses.

During a press conference at the Transport Ministry announcing the intention to set up this registry, association president Sandro Chetcuti justified muscling in on the process.

Mr Chetcuti said the MDA already has a list of 700 members.

The MDA president said during a subsequent press conference last week, held at the association’s Pietà offices, that around 100 contractors had already signed up to the registry. Mr Chetcuti was flanked by BRO head Michael Ferry during the announcement.

Mr Ferry said once the registration period had ended, the next step would be to introduce a licensing requirement.

That would be followed up by creating a disciplinary council, which will be responsible for looking into cases where a contractor may have acted illegally.

Mr Ferry said this would be similar to the way architects risked losing their warrant if they were brought before a disciplinary board.