Public-private partnerships that would see the private sector investing in projects on government property, such as at Selmun Palace in Mellieħa and at the Evans' Building in Valletta, should be encouraged, the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

In his reply to the President's address at the opening of Parliament on Saturday, Abela said Malta must be "open for investment" with priority being given to the economy, environment and climate neutrality.

The government, he said, must explore new means to maximise the potential of its resources, such as land.

It could issue expressions of interest to entice the private sector to undertake projects on government-owned land of enormous potential, for example.

Such was the Selmun Palace, in which the private sector had been interested for years and which had been left in an abandoned state. Evan’s building in Valletta could also offer potential.

“These places are just two examples. This is potential we cannot sleep on," he said.

Reducing bureaucracy

Abela also said the government will work to reduce excessive bureaucracy and will focus on opening doors for legitimate investors.

He said it is important to continue pushing for new opportunities to tackle the oncoming challenges the country will face.

Abela also said there will be greening projects which people might disagree with as they would prefer to keep their parking space in front of their house.

Such projects are, however necessary, to give villages a green lung, he said.

‘We are determined to fulfil our manifesto promises’

Abela said the government is determined to fulfil and deliver its manifesto promises to improve the quality of life of all Gozitans and Maltese.

He referred to a recent study published by Caritas, which showed how families are spending €100 more a month on food and the elderly are facing even higher increases.

“This is a study which we cannot ignore, and we will take note of it because we are close to the people and understand that this is the impact the pandemic and the (Ukraine) war has left on people,” he said.

“Had the government not intervened aggressively when it did, Malta's inflation rate would be among the highest, rather than among the lowest, in the EU.”

“In all our decisions we think of the future of our people," Abela said.

Grech ‘disrespectful’ towards IVF patients

During his speech, Abela referred to the government’s proposal to improve access to IVF treatment and called out Opposition leader Bernard Grech for "disrespectful" comments towards IVF patients.

The first reading of amendments to the IVF legislation were tabled in parliament earlier this week.

In a statement later, Grech accused Abela of "lying" about him.

He called on the Prime Minister to move from words to action and stop taking those seeking help for a ride.