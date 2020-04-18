Private school fees will be reduced by at least 35 per cent for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, the Education Ministry said on Saturday, thanks to a deal struck between private schools and the government.

The deal will see the government guarantee the jobs of roughly 2,000 workers at private schools and childcare centres and ensure that no child in any private school loses their spot.

In a statement announcing the agreement, the ministry said that while fees were a private matter for schools and parents to settle among themselves, the deal would ensure that fees would decline by at least 35 per cent for the period when education continued to be held online. Parents could engage schools directly if they needed further help or alternative arrangements.

Schools and childcare centres were ordered to close their gates last month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities have said that they will remain closed for the rest of the current academic year at least. Education has continued through online classes.

An estimated 900 people work full-time at private schools, with a further 180 in part-time employment. Private childcare centres employ 778 full-timers and 269 part-timers.

The deal was agreed following separate negotiations the government held with associations representing independent schools and childcare centres.

In a statement, the Malta Union of Teachers said that it welcomed the deal and acknowledged the government's work to protect the sector.