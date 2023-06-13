Registered full-time employment in January increased by 8.6%, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 4% when compared to a year earlier, the National Statistics Office said.

It said in a release published on Tuesday that administrative data provided by Jobsplus showed that, over one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 8.5%, reaching 266,147.

This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in full-time registered employment (20,974) and a decrease in registered unemployment (45).

Registered full-time employment

During January, administrative and support service activities and accommodation and food service activities were the biggest contributors to the increase in employment.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 21,466 to 214,088 when compared to January 2022. Public sector full-time employment decreased by 492 to 50,987.

The number of people registered as full-time self-employed rose by 637, while the number of people registered as employees increased by 20,337.

Full-time employment for men and women went up by 9.2% and 7.7%, respectively over 2022 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment increased by 6.9% with the sectors mostly contributing to the overall increase being professional, scientific and technical activities followed by the transportation and storage sector.

The number of part-timers who also held full-time jobs amounted to 38,954, up by 9.4% when compared to the corresponding month in 2022.

Employed people whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,200, up by 4% when compared to the same month in 2022.