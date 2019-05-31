In January 2019, registered full-time employment increased by 6.3 per cent, with the bulk of the jobs being created in the private sector.

The National Statistics Office said that the private sector went up by 11,652 persons to 164,436, while public sector full-time employment increased by 893 persons to 47,610.

When January 2019 is compared to January 2018, the highest increase in employment was brought about by professional, scientific and technical activities and human health and social work activities, with 2,296 and 1,371 respectively.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 5.5 per cent and 7.6 per cent respectively over 2018 levels.