Private sector employees who cross to Malta for work are to be given a €650 annual transport subsidy as is the case for public sector workers, the Gozo Minister, Clint Camilleri, said on Thursday.

The funds will be paid in two parts. Teachers and LSEs get €525 because of summer holidays.

Some 500 private sector workers are to benefit, along with the 1,189 employed by the government.

The scheme is open for those resident in Gozo with a full-time job in Malta. The scheme is backdated to January 1.