Private taxi drivers will be taught how to optimise fuel efficiency and offer a safer ride to passengers under proposed laws announced by Transport Minister Ian Borg on Thursday.

According to a policy document put up for public consultation, drivers of chauffeur-driven vehicle are only made to attend a “rudimentary” one-week course focused on customer care.

The popularity of taxi booking apps has proliferated in recent years, and as things stand, practically anyone with a driving license can become a private taxi driver after undertaking the one-week course.

Under the proposed new rules, requirements to operate a chauffeur-driven vehicle will be upgraded to a level similar of that required for licensed taxi drivers.

Prospective and current drivers will have to attend a 40-hour course to bring them up to scratch with the proposed rules.

The new standards will not allow private taxi drivers to ply for trade, as only trips booked in advance will be allowed.

One of the other requirements listed in the policy document is fluency in Maltese and the ability to communicate in English.

Asked about this requirement and whether it would exclude foreign drivers who do not know Maltese, minister Borg clarified that knowledge of English would be enough.

Dr Borg said one of the aims of the proposed regulations is to reduce the fleet age out on Maltese roads.

Although the current rules state chauffeur-driven vehicles must be new, there is no upper limit to when they can remain in service.

The new proposals call for a service limit that cannot stretch beyond 15 years from when the vehicle is first registered.

Such vehicles will have to be equipped with a tracking device, and share data with the authorities when required.