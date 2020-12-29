A traditional crib, Yuletide philatelic cards and stamps and pasturi (crib figurines) made locally are among the attractions currently on display at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The title of the pasturi display is ‘The Privileged Outcasts’, refering to the shepherds who were considered as inferior members of society. However, they were the first privileged to be given the news of the birth of Jesus.

Works by pasturi artists Lino Fardell, of Żejtun, and Carmelo Agius, of Pietà, both deceased, are being exhibited.

There are also creations in clay and papier-mâché by Agius’s son Joe and the late Manuel Axiak, of Tarxien. Figurines, modelled in Maltese raw clay in the 19th century, are also on show.

Carmelo, George and Saviour Farrugia – sons of the late renowned Gozitan artist Lorenzo – are well represented.

Gozitan Joe Camilleri, with his terracottas, and Paul Buttigieg, of Lija and who moulds pasturi in wax, also have works on display.

Visitors at il-Ħagar can also view George Scicluna’s PAINTings.

All exhibitions are being supported by the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Heritage Directorate.

Visitors can view the exhibits daily (except New Year’s Day) bet-ween 9am and 5pm. Entrance is free.