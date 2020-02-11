Andreas Reuterswärd, winner of the Good Earth Peel and Win promotion, was presented with his grand prize – a travel voucher – by FCM Travel Solutions corporate manager Fleur Spiteri and Good Earth’s marketing manager Conrad Mifsud.

Reuterswärd and his guest will be travelling to Bali on an all-inclusive trip, after having participated in Good Earth’s Peel and Win promotion which ran through December and January, awarding hundreds of instant gifts when buying Good Earth products, as well as a grand prize drawn from all participants.