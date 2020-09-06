A new solo exhibition of sculptures by the Maltese artist Ċensu Fenech will open this week.

Maltese artist Ċensu Fenech

Fenech is a well-established and award-winning sculptor who was featured in the New York publication International Contemporary Artists and he has been invited to exhibit in several European cities as well as in the US and Japan. He was awarded two personal stamps with his sculptures by the German Post Office and received the Honorary Diploma of the Berlin Art Prize. In 2018, Fenech was featured in the Italian publication The Best 2018 Modern and Contemporary Artists.

The exhibition will take place at Rudy Buhler Art ‒ The Colour Project in Marsascala. The owner of the gallery, Rudy Buhler, said: “I am delighted to bring Ċensu’s work into the public space in Malta. Ċensu won the overall prize in the painting and sculpture section of the Malta Society of Arts National Competition in 2014, but his work has not featured as prominently at home as it has abroad.

Ċensu Fenech must be named among the great Maltese sculptors of his time

Gallery owner Rudy Buhler. Photo: Oksana Dotsenko

“I hope to help Fenech gain the public recognition in Malta he certainly deserves. Ċensu Fenech must be named among the great Maltese sculptors of his time. I am very pleased that he will be present at the opening”.

Rudy Buhler Art – The Colour Project is an exciting new art space for contemporary modern art in Marsa-scala. The gallery plans to exhibit both emerging and established Maltese artists as well as renowned painters and sculptors from abroad in the new premises on the harbour-front promenade. The gallery aims to showcase high-quality art and to provide artists with opportunities to show their skills and talents to the wider public.

The opening vernissage will take place on September 11 between 4 and 9pm.

Due to current circumstances, there is no set programme for the opening. Showing regard to COVID-19 rules and regulations, the five hours on Friday evening will allow visitors to plan their visit and choose the most suitable time slot during the event.

Ċensu Fenech’s sculptures will be exhibited from September 11 to October 17 at Rudy Buhler Art ‒ The Colour Project, Quayside Court, 58 Triq Is-Salini, Marsascala from Wednesday to Saturday 10am-1pm and 4.30pm-8.30pm and Sunday 5pm-8.30pm. The gallery is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information and details, contact Rudy Buhler at rudy@rudybuhler.art or on +41 76 503 1887.